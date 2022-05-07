Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 72,510 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,510 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

