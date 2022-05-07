Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 934,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 934,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.36% of Enerplus worth $112,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 75.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,337. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

