ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $107.69 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

