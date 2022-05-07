Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 542,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.