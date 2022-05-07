Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 159,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,369. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 39.24%.

In related news, VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 392,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,532 and sold 277,158 shares valued at $3,278,735. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

