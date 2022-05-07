Contrasting Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 4 12 0 2.65 Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 257.49%. Stem has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 202.29%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Stem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.61 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 10.59 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -5.75

Stem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Summary

Stem beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

