Contrasting Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Mining and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.40%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $900.14 million 2.82 -$381.77 million ($1.55) -5.50

Franklin Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Franklin Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining (Get Rating)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

