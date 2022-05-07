Contrasting Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sigma Labs and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Labs and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $1.65 million 7.64 -$7.39 million ($0.86) -1.40 JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -718.15% -65.00% -61.17% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.