Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.89% of Malibu Boats worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. 349,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

