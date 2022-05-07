Cooke & Bieler LP Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.48% of Stoneridge worth $34,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 367,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 104,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

