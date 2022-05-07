Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.
NYSE:CPS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,392. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
