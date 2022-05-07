Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $5.48. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 660,778 shares.

The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.