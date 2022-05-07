Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Copart worth $184,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

