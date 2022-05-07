CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 18.73%.

NYSE CCRD traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,856. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

