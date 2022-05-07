CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45 – $1.60 EPS.
CoreCivic stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,366. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.
In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About CoreCivic (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
