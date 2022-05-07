Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,867,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,293. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

