Covalent Hits Market Cap of $60.48 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $60.48 million and $1.46 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

