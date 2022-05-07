Craig Hallum Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $180.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

