Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,180 ($52.22).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,028 ($37.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,445.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,577.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,004 ($37.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($52.47).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

