Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report $443.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.36 million to $449.10 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $471.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

CACC traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $599.58. 91,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,385. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $381.93 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day moving average of $587.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

