Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €84.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($93.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($93.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HFG opened at €35.60 ($37.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €33.41 ($35.17) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($102.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

