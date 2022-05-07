Credit Suisse Group Boosts Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target to €25.80

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €25.80 ($27.16) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.76.

UMGNF stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

