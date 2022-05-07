Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $256.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $210.21 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.