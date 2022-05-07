Credit Suisse Group Trims Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Target Price to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMI. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Shares of CMI opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.66. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

