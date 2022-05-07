Critical Survey: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Qumu alerts:

This table compares Qumu and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -68.13% -92.92% -41.52% Cloudflare -39.65% -15.45% -6.70%

Qumu has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qumu and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cloudflare 1 11 12 0 2.46

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $140.36, indicating a potential upside of 113.93%. Given Qumu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Cloudflare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $24.02 million 0.92 -$16.36 million ($1.01) -1.23 Cloudflare $656.43 million 32.39 -$260.31 million ($0.83) -79.05

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Qumu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company's platform provides video capture services; video content management services, such as creation and editing, analytics, automated workflows, security and access control, and speech search; and extensions and add-ons. It serves the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.