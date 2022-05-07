Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $60.87 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

