CryptoZoon Hits Market Cap of $984,712.98 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $984,712.98 and approximately $1.50 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00211877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00204971 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00473268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,548.83 or 1.96374227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 760,462,545 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

