CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $57.54. 197,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,977. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

