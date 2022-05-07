CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

