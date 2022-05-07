CUTcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $91.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00158921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00337276 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,707,304 coins and its circulating supply is 159,707,304 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

