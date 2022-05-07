CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.13 Million

Equities analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to post $131.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $114.65 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

