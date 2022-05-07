Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
NASDAQ CYCN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.86.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
