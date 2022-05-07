Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.