Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $38.06. 848,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 150.16% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,196 shares of company stock worth $6,625,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

