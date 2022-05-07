Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.84. 10,356,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,695. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

