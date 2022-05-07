Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

SUM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,589. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

