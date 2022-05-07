Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

