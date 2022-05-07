Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,340,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,141,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,481,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.58. 515,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

