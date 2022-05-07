Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Shares of PH traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.54. 798,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,883. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.