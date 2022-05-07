Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $34.58 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.83. 6,145,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

