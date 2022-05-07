Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $934,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. 336,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,280. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

