Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

PG stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.