Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.10. 2,074,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.