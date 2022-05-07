Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Syneos Health comprises about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 597,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

