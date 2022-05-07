Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 9,013,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

