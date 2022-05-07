Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 239,767 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 239,767 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

BLMN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

