Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $75,114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 599,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 22,379,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,447,678. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

