Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,084 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,101,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

