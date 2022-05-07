Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 835 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 589,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

