Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in American Tower by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.07. 1,843,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

