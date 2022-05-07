Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,408. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.